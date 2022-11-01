Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:13 2022-11-01 pm EDT
100.75 USD   -5.76%
04:13pAirbnb Q3 Nights and Experiences Booked at 99.7 Million, vs FirstCall Analyst Consensus of 100.7 Million; Gross Bookings Value at $15.6 Billion, vs Consensus of $15.35 Billion
MT
04:11pAirbnb : Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter - Form 8-K
PU
04:11pAirbnb Q3 Revenue at $2.9 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $2.85 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/UxGWzHKK. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 770-2030 using conference ID: 24053.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-announces-third-quarter-2022-results-301665193.html

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
04:13pAirbnb Q3 Nights and Experiences Booked at 99.7 Million, vs FirstCall Analyst Consensus..
MT
04:11pAirbnb : Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter - Form 8-K
PU
04:11pAirbnb Q3 Revenue at $2.9 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $2.85 Billion
MT
04:08pAirbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings
RE
04:08pAirbnb, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
04:06pAirbnb Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
06:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Lifted by Hopes Over China Covid..
DJ
10/31Insider Sell: Airbnb
MT
10/26Mexico City govt joins Airbnb to lure 'digital nomads', despite rising rent fears
RE
10/26Young Greeks priced out as inflation, rents soar
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
More recommendations