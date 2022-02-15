Log in
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
Airbnb Inc. Shares Rise 4% on Swing to 4Q Profit

02/15/2022 | 05:55pm EST
By Denny Jacob


Airbnb Inc. shares rose about 4.1% to $187.49 in Tuesday's after-hours trading session after the home-sharing company reported better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter.

The company swung to a profit of $54.5 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to a loss of $3.89 billion in the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $29.5 million in net income.

Revenue rose to $1.53 billion from $859.3 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $1.46 billion.

Gross booking value nearly doubled to $11.27 billion in the fourth quarter from $5.9 billion in the year-ago period. Airbnb said it anticipates that gross booking value in the first quarter will be another record given its expectations for nights and experiences booked and average daily rates strength.

The company said gross nights booked growth at urban destinations accelerated into the fourth quarter from the third quarter and have nearly recovered to fourth-quarter levels from 2019.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1754ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 919 M - -
Net income 2021 -373 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -299x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 54,5%
