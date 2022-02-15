Airbnb Inc. Shares Rise 4% on Swing to 4Q Profit

By Denny Jacob

Airbnb Inc. shares rose about 4.1% to $187.49 in Tuesday's after-hours trading session after the home-sharing company reported better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter.

The company swung to a profit of $54.5 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to a loss of $3.89 billion in the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $29.5 million in net income.

Revenue rose to $1.53 billion from $859.3 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $1.46 billion.

Gross booking value nearly doubled to $11.27 billion in the fourth quarter from $5.9 billion in the year-ago period. Airbnb said it anticipates that gross booking value in the first quarter will be another record given its expectations for nights and experiences booked and average daily rates strength.

The company said gross nights booked growth at urban destinations accelerated into the fourth quarter from the third quarter and have nearly recovered to fourth-quarter levels from 2019.

