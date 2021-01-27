Airbnb : Model Ashley Graham Hosts Online Experience on Loving Yourself in 2021

Prioritizing wellness has taken on a whole new meaning while spending more time at home. And as self-care affects every facet of our lives, it is not something that should fall off our to-do lists.

To help others reconnect with their own self-care needs, model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham will host 'Loving Yourself in 2021', an honest conversation about how we can better take care of ourselves, embrace healthy practices and show ourselves and one another acts of love and gratitude. Guests will chat about self-affirmations, tips and routines that can help us maintain a positive, forward-looking mindset during this time.

'Prioritizing yourself and your health is #1 in my book! We've all learned, especially over the last year, just how important emotional and mental health are to our overall well being. Self care has always been a huge part of who I am and how I build confidence, which is why I'm teaming up with Airbnb to share some of my experiences and tips in this realm. I will be hosting a super intimate conversation as part of their Online Experiences to help people feel rejuvenated and ready to love themselves no matter what the world throws at us or expects of us.' Ashley Graham, model and entrepreneur

Up to 10 guests will get the chance to book this Online Experience on Airbnb for $100 per person or household, with all proceeds benefiting the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. Bookings open on Wednesday, February 3 at 2:00p.m. PT/5:00p.m. ET and the experience will take place on Friday, February 5 at 2:00p.m. PT/5:00p.m. ET.

For those looking for additional ways to refresh their wellness practices, visit airbnb.com/wellbeing for more inspiration from hosts with Online Experiences and stays to wish list for a future, zen-inducing getaway.