Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Airbnb, Inc.    ABNB

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb : Model Ashley Graham Hosts Online Experience on Loving Yourself in 2021

01/27/2021 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prioritizing wellness has taken on a whole new meaning while spending more time at home. And as self-care affects every facet of our lives, it is not something that should fall off our to-do lists.

To help others reconnect with their own self-care needs, model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham will host 'Loving Yourself in 2021', an honest conversation about how we can better take care of ourselves, embrace healthy practices and show ourselves and one another acts of love and gratitude. Guests will chat about self-affirmations, tips and routines that can help us maintain a positive, forward-looking mindset during this time.

'Prioritizing yourself and your health is #1 in my book! We've all learned, especially over the last year, just how important emotional and mental health are to our overall well being. Self care has always been a huge part of who I am and how I build confidence, which is why I'm teaming up with Airbnb to share some of my experiences and tips in this realm. I will be hosting a super intimate conversation as part of their Online Experiences to help people feel rejuvenated and ready to love themselves no matter what the world throws at us or expects of us.'

Ashley Graham, model and entrepreneur

Up to 10 guests will get the chance to book this Online Experience on Airbnb for $100 per person or household, with all proceeds benefiting the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. Bookings open on Wednesday, February 3 at 2:00p.m. PT/5:00p.m. ET and the experience will take place on Friday, February 5 at 2:00p.m. PT/5:00p.m. ET.

For those looking for additional ways to refresh their wellness practices, visit airbnb.com/wellbeing for more inspiration from hosts with Online Experiences and stays to wish list for a future, zen-inducing getaway.

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 14:57:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
10:00aAIRBNB : Model Ashley Graham Hosts Online Experience on Loving Yourself in 2021
PU
10:00aAIRBNB : Partnering with RB, the Makers of Lysol®, to Help Protect Hosts and Gue..
PU
09:12aAIRBNB : These Online Experiences Will Get You Pumped for the Big Game
PU
01/25AIRBNB : Cuomo Proposes Airbnb Collect Sales Tax on New York Stays
DJ
01/22AIRBNB : and County of Kauai Announce City Portal Partnership
PU
01/20AIRBNB : Our Continued Commitment to Inclusive Travel
PU
01/20Morgan Stanley boosts targets after blowout trading quarter
RE
01/20ANALYSIS : A 'buy' is just a tap away - stock market dabblers drive trading boom..
RE
01/19EXPEDIA : Blocks Vrbo Reservations Around Washington as Inauguration Day Approac..
DJ
01/19AIRBNB : Redburn Starts Airbnb at Sell with $74 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 247 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 528 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2020 33,9x
EV / Sales 2021 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 465
Free-Float -
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 150,82 $
Last Close Price 192,74 $
Spread / Highest target 3,77%
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
David Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Nathan Blecharczyk Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ