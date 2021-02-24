Airbnb : Most Wishlisted Family-Friendly Places to Stay, Made Possible by Hosts

With many people experiencing more flexibility with where they live and work, some are feeling a sense of nostalgia to take a trip again, temporarily relocate and experience a new place with the entire family. Several hosts on Airbnb offer accommodations with family-friendly amenities that help make traveling with children easier.

If you're dreaming of a family getaway, like the trip featured in the 'Landslide' community film that was made possible by Superhosts François and Ashley at their Frenchman cottage, below are the most wishlisted cottages that come complete with a highchair and crib.

The Old Stone House, hosted by Daniele and Patrizia (Lucca, Italy) Located in the Tuscan village of Orbicciano, this beautifully restored home is a dream for families. With its large garden, terrace, five bedrooms and private swimming pool, it has every possible amenity to make your stay a comfortable and memorable one.

Jasmin Cottage, hosted by Kuba (Faro, Portugal) This gem of a cottage comes complete with a gorgeous patio, lush garden and stunning decorative touches. And with amenities like a shared pool, children's books and toys and sun loungers, it's a guaranteed hit with moms, dads and kids alike.

Hideaway in Connemara, hosted by Triona (Co. Galway, Ireland) Set at the foot of the Garraun mountains and with its own onsite waterfall, this warm and cosy two-bedroomed cottage is ideally situated for active families - bring boots or galoshes if you'd like to explore the surrounding lakeside, hills and bogs!

Tranquil Country Cottage, hosted by Tracey (Launceston, UK) This Cornish cottage is the perfect spot for a small family looking to unwind. Follow a garden path from your decked balcony to a private hot tub, sauna and hammock. Or why not have a meal catered for you and served privately in your home from home.

The Frenchman Cottage, hosted by François & Ashley (Rhode Island, US) Superhost François has decorated this gorgeous cottage with furniture imported from his native France. You can stay in and bake cookies in the fully equipped kitchen or enjoy the fire pit and on the large deck for fun family nights after a day at the local beach.

Secluded Villa, hosted by Martí (Illes Balears, Spain)

Ideal for a small family holiday away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, this secluded villa is set on a large and private expanse of land and comes with its own pool. As one guest puts it, the villa offers 'beautiful views of the mountains and sunsets every night'.

Mill House with Large Garden, hosted by Tiago (Setúbal, Portugal)

Tucked away in the village of Quanta do Anjo, this mill house comes with a salt water infinity pool, garden and a cozy grill area. The locale also has lots to offer active families, including stunning beaches and hikes that will reward you with panoramic views of nearby Lisbon.

Farmhouse Apartment, hosted by Carles and Cristina (Catalonia, Spain) Part of a restored 18th century farmhouse, this family-friendly Catalonian apartment is a charming mix of modern and rustic. Set in mature gardens and with a great outdoor swimming pool, Jodi's apartment is a perfectly secluded little oasis.

'Wildernest', hosted by Hugh (Aberaeron, Wales, UK)

This cosy haven is set in the coastal hills above the delightful Aeron Valley. Feel at home and wander around the meadows, wet grasslands and woodland or spend some quality time together in the 'Long Barn' common area with its open fire, sofas, piano and table football.

Stone Cottage with Stunning Views, hosted by Jesus (Andalucía, Spain) Great attention and care has been taken with the decorative details in this hillside village home, giving the space a homely feel. But the star of the show has to be the amazing views of the surrounding forests, mountains and countryside which Superhost Jesus describes as 'an authentic gift for the senses'.