Airbnb : Partnering with RB, the Makers of Lysol®, to Help Protect Hosts and Guests

Airbnb is partnering with RB, the makers of Lysol, to give hosts the opportunity to purchase RB product bundles in more than 20 countries, with the goal of reaching 40 countries by the end of 2021. As people continue to find new ways to travel and host safely, the partnership will make it easier for hosts to access, and guests to use Lysol disinfecting solutions. This collaboration will combine Airbnb's comprehensive health and safety standards with RB's 100-plus years of germ-kill expertise and innovation which aims to offer enhanced protection for travelers.

Hosts in more than 20 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, India, and Brazil, can now access and order products - including Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray - from the cleaning section of their host account dashboard. They can also access additional information and resources such as articles and checklists on Airbnb's Resource Center. The RB cleaning products are available to hosts in two bundles: Turnover kits for hosts, and Welcome kits for guests.

'Cleanliness remains top of mind for people looking to travel and host safely, and our partnership with RB allows us to support hosts by making cleaning products more readily available,' said Dorothy Kilroy, Director of Community at Airbnb. 'The Lysol brand is a household name and the cleaning bundles along with our COVID-19 Safety Practices, will help provide more peace of mind to hosts and guests.'

'Protecting people from illness by establishing better hygiene practices as a foundation for health is core to the RB purpose. Our brands are built on trust, scientific efficacy and our desire to educate consumers around the world to help break the chain of infection. We are excited to partner with Airbnb to help drive the highest standards in hygiene and give consumers the confidence to enjoy their stay at homes offered by hosts on Airbnb.'

Rahul Kadyan, Executive Vice President of Global Business Solutions for RB

Depending on location, Turnover Kits and Welcome Kits - fulfilled by Pharmapacks for the US - will feature disinfecting products from Lysol or Dettol. According to RB, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray were the first products to be approved by the US EPA to kill SARS-COV-2*, the virus that causes COVID-19. Dettol Hand Sanitizer is proven to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses, including Coronavirus (SARS-COV-2), and has been developed with the trusted Dettol brand that has over 80 years of expertise and science-based research behind it.

RB's team of scientists and R&D experts endorsed Airbnb's five-step enhanced cleaning process after thoroughly reviewing the robust cleaning and disinfection guidance provided to both hosts and guests on Airbnb alike. Additionally, further information on hygiene practices backed and created by RB's experts can be found in its disinfection product bundles to help hosts meet Airbnb's cleaning standards.

'RB's 100-plus years of experience in virology and microbiology give our team the expertise to help ensure that cleaning and disinfection protocols meet a high standard of care as individuals look for safe ways to travel again,' said Joe Rubino, Director of Research and Development for RB. 'Through proactive testing and emerging pathogen surveillance, our team of experts will closely monitor new data as it emerges to contribute to continued protection for guests and hosts.'

Partnering with RB and Lysol allows Airbnb to build on its commitment to responsible travel and the well-being of the communities its hosts call home. Most recently, Airbnb announced hosts and guests must abide by its COVID-19 health and safety practices, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and the requirement that hosts and their teams follow a five-step enhanced cleaning process. These practices can help provide assurance to hosts and guests and support local governments in their efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

While hosts are doing their part to support healthier stays, Airbnb continues to encourage its community to follow the latest local health guidelines. To learn more visit our Airbnb Resource Centerand follow official guidelines at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

*According to RB's knowledge and published scientific evidence, RB is highly confident that its actives/formulated products will continue to be effective against mutated strains of the SARS- CoV-2 virus.