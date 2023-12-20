By Sabela Ojea

Airbnb Ireland has been ordered to pay $15 million in penalties by Australia's Federal Court over allegedly misleading currency-related practices.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Wednesday said that Airbnb will also offer up to $15 million in compensation to about 63,000 consumers that paid for Australia-based accommodations in U.S. dollars instead of Australian dollars.

Airbnb admitted that from January 2018 to August 2021 it misled consumers about the currency they were using to pay.

"By paying in U.S. dollars, these consumers were charged more than they expected to pay, and were deprived of a chance to make an informed decision about whether to make the booking because of this misleading conduct regarding the price," said Gina Cass-Gottlieb, chair at Australia's consumer watchdog.

Airbnb received over 2,000 complaints from Australian consumers about being charged in U.S. dollars.

The average compensation payment is expected to be about $230 per consumer.

Airbnb Ireland, incorporated in Ireland as an unlimited company, operates the Airbnb website and apps for users in Australia.

