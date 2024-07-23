For the first time ever, Kevin is inviting guests to get a front row seat into how he lives. Think inner circle levels of exclusivity. For three nights only, guests will step behind the velvet rope for two of Kevin's favorite things: good company and great tequila.

Guests will get the Kevin Hart level VIP treatment complete with a tequila tasting with the man of the hour, a live DJ set and a night of all-star performances straight from Kevin's contact list.

"The Coramino Live Lounge is the pairing of my two greatest passions - comedy and tequila," Kevin said. "It's a testament to all my hard work, and now I'm excited for you to get a front row seat to how I live."

1 / 6

Kevin Hart is inviting fans into his inner circle for three separate one-night experiences for up to 30 guests each in Los Angeles. The experiences will occur September 24, 25 and 26 for 15 guests and their plus ones for $76 per person, a nod to Kevin's birthday on July 6.

Here's what you can expect:

You'll be greeted by Gran Coramino's lineup - cristalinos, añejos, and Kevin's personal favorite, reposados - all paired with the perfect plant-based appetizer.

Kevin will personally guide you through a tasting alongside Chai Lee, the 2023 Gran Coramino Bartender of the Year.

After the tasting, you can enjoy four signature cocktails - The Boss, The Hart, Summer Melon Spritz, and The Mic Drop.

The live DJ is gonna bring the beat, so you gotta bring the heat.

To top it all off, we've got a killer lineup of all-star performers straight from Kevin's contact list.

Comedy fans and tequila connoisseurs can request to book1 and learn more about all Icons at airbnb.com/icons.

The booking request period opens on Wednesday, August 21 at 9:00 AM PT and closes on Monday, August 26 at 11:59 PM PT for three separate experiences for 30 people each occurring September 24, 25, and 26 at $76.

Guests must be 21+ and able to provide a government-issued ID.

Residents of jurisdictions where alcohol is prohibited by local law are not eligible to book this experience.