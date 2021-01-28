Airbnb : The Most Liked Homes on Airbnb's Instagram in 2020

2020 may have restricted travel in ways we could never have imagined, but it did nothing to dampen a powerful sense of wanderlust with so many people being inspired by trips past and dreaming of traveling as soon as it is safe to do so. Thousands of would-be travelers have wistfully gazed at, liked and commented on inspiring travel images on Airbnb's Instagram account and we are excited to share their top 10* from the past year:

The most liked photo on Airbnb's Instagram profile in 2020 captures the enduring allure of the South of France. Taken by @conte_yoon, it has amassed over 76,000 likes.

The view from this coastal cabin in the Valparaiso region of Chile is truly breathtaking. Snapped by @rafael_medeiros, it has clocked up over 67,000 likes and counting.

With a stunning panorama of Lake Atitlan, this glass-fronted villa perched high upon the hills of peaceful Pasajcap was the perfect setting for @megaann.p's shot.

Tucked away in a forested grove on a flower farm, this open air 'glamping' cabin has been perfectly captured by its hosts @tanglebloom_cabin.

Captured by @workingholidaystudio, this image of a pueblo-style home in the Californian desert gives us just enough of a glimpse to trigger maximum wanderlust.

The only shot that's all about interiors in our top 10 is of a gorgeous converted old schoolhouse in upstate New York. Credit: @lizaherlands_.

Seventh on the list, another image from upstate New York has made the grade. Darby House is a beautiful A-frame home tucked away in the woods alongside the Delaware River. Credit: @darby.houseupstate.

The iconic Florence Cathedral or 'Duomo' takes center stage in this incredible shot captured by @girlgoneabroad inside an exceptionally well located artist studio on Airbnb.

Ninth on the list, this wintry shot whisks us away from historic Florence to the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County, California. Credit: @idyllhaus.

Last but not least, this aerial shot of a prototype off-the-grid house deservedly garnered lots of attention on our Instagram profile in 2020. Credit: @franparente.

*Based on data measuring the most liked posts on the @Airbnb Instagram account featuring listings from images taken by users and posted between January - December of 2020.