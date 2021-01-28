Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Airbnb, Inc.    ABNB

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb : The Most Liked Homes on Airbnb's Instagram in 2020

01/28/2021 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 may have restricted travel in ways we could never have imagined, but it did nothing to dampen a powerful sense of wanderlust with so many people being inspired by trips past and dreaming of traveling as soon as it is safe to do so. Thousands of would-be travelers have wistfully gazed at, liked and commented on inspiring travel images on Airbnb's Instagram account and we are excited to share their top 10* from the past year:

Stone Cottage (Saint Victor la Coste, France)

The most liked photo on Airbnb's Instagram profile in 2020 captures the enduring allure of the South of France. Taken by @conte_yoon, it has amassed over 76,000 likes.

The Best View of Quintay (Casablanca, Chile)

The view from this coastal cabin in the Valparaiso region of Chile is truly breathtaking. Snapped by @rafael_medeiros, it has clocked up over 67,000 likes and counting.

Lakeview Lodge (San Marcos La Laguna, Guatemala)

With a stunning panorama of Lake Atitlan, this glass-fronted villa perched high upon the hills of peaceful Pasajcap was the perfect setting for @megaann.p's shot.

Tanglebloom Cabin (Brookline, VT, United States)

Tucked away in a forested grove on a flower farm, this open air 'glamping' cabin has been perfectly captured by its hosts @tanglebloom_cabin.

Casa Mama (Pioneertown, CA, United States)

Captured by @workingholidaystudio, this image of a pueblo-style home in the Californian desert gives us just enough of a glimpse to trigger maximum wanderlust.

19th Century Schoolhouse (Kingston, NY, United States)

The only shot that's all about interiors in our top 10 is of a gorgeous converted old schoolhouse in upstate New York. Credit: @lizaherlands_.

Dreamy A-Frame (Pond Eddy, NY, United States)

Seventh on the list, another image from upstate New York has made the grade. Darby House is a beautiful A-frame home tucked away in the woods alongside the Delaware River. Credit: @darby.houseupstate.

Window to the Duomo (Florence, Italy)

The iconic Florence Cathedral or 'Duomo' takes center stage in this incredible shot captured by @girlgoneabroad inside an exceptionally well located artist studio on Airbnb.

Idyll Haus (Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA, United States)

Ninth on the list, this wintry shot whisks us away from historic Florence to the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County, California. Credit: @idyllhaus.

Floating House (Joanópolis, Brazil)

Last but not least, this aerial shot of a prototype off-the-grid house deservedly garnered lots of attention on our Instagram profile in 2020. Credit: @franparente.

*Based on data measuring the most liked posts on the @Airbnb Instagram account featuring listings from images taken by users and posted between January - December of 2020.

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
10:28aAIRBNB : The Most Liked Homes on Airbnb's Instagram in 2020
PU
09:20aAIRBNB : HRC Recognizes Airbnb as One of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equal..
PU
08:58aREPORT : 2021 Will Be the Year of Meaningful Travel
PU
08:03aWSOG LLC : Vaycaychella Game Changing Real-Estate Investment App On Schedule For..
AQ
07:01aGGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
AQ
01/27AIRBNB : Model Ashley Graham Hosts Online Experience on Loving Yourself in 2021
PU
01/27AIRBNB : Partnering with RB, the Makers of Lysol®, to Help Protect Hosts and Gue..
PU
01/27AIRBNB : These Online Experiences Will Get You Pumped for the Big Game
PU
01/25AIRBNB : Cuomo Proposes Airbnb Collect Sales Tax on New York Stays
DJ
01/22AIRBNB : and County of Kauai Announce City Portal Partnership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 247 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 528 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2020 35,5x
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 465
Free-Float -
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 150,82 $
Last Close Price 201,25 $
Spread / Highest target -0,62%
Spread / Average Target -25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
David Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Nathan Blecharczyk Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ