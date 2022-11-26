Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
97.67 USD   +1.08%
03:45aAirbnb : and Indonesia Ministry of Tourism launch one-stop remote working hub
PU
11/22Spanish short-term rentals boom has tourist sector clamouring for rules
RE
11/22Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Airbnb to $103 From $101, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb : and Indonesia Ministry of Tourism launch one-stop remote working hub

11/26/2022 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airbnb today announced the launch of the Bali remote working hub, a one-stop-shop for aspiring remote workers, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

The custom-built hub showcases the island's top-notch remote work infrastructure, beautiful nature and rich cultural heritage. It features key information relating to visa and entry requirements, and long-term stay accommodation options located in both well known and off-the-beaten-path destinations. As part of both parties' ongoing Live and Work Anywhere partnership, Airbnb will further partner with MTCE to drive educational campaigns promoting responsible travel amongst remote workers and local Airbnb Hosts.

Mich Goh, Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan said: "Through our partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, we aim to make it easier for millions of remote workers around the world to discover Bali's established remote work ecosystem and incredible offerings. As international travel returns, this marks a significant opportunity to attract a new segment of long-term travelers, diversify travel to lesser known gems such as Bajar and the Nusa Islands, and generate greater economic opportunities for more local communities than ever before."

Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia shared, "As international travel resumes, Indonesia stands ready to welcome tourists from all around the globe, including digital nomads who wish to stay longer and work remotely here. We are proud to announce that remote workers can now use the B211A visa to work and live in Indonesia for up to 6 months tax-free. We believe that our ongoing partnership with Airbnb will help drive awareness of Bali and keep us top of mind as an incredible destination for remote workers, and encourage travel to lesser known areas across the island."

Airbnb recently published a guide for governments and destinations outlining recommendations for how communities can benefit economically from the rise in remote workers. Airbnb's Guide to Live and Work Anywhere: How Communities Can Benefit from Remote Workers is based on Airbnb's insights, data and experiences in partnering with 20 destinations that are embracing the potential of remote work, as well as a review of remote worker programs worldwide.

To reap the benefits of remote working, Airbnb's Guide to Live and Work Anywhere provides recommendations for:

  • Improving visa processes and streamlining tax compliance.
  • Encouraging remote workers to support local businesses.
  • Immersing remote workers and their families into host neighbourhoods.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
03:45aAirbnb : and Indonesia Ministry of Tourism launch one-stop remote working hub
PU
11/22Spanish short-term rentals boom has tourist sector clamouring for rules
RE
11/22Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Airbnb to $103 From $101, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
11/22Baird Downgrades Airbnb to Neutral From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $100 From $..
MT
11/21Insider Sell: Airbnb
MT
11/17Global markets live: Chevron, Meta, Blackstone, Tencent, Activision...
MS
11/17MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 17, 2..
MS
11/17Insider Sell: Airbnb
MT
11/16Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes
AQ
11/16Airbnb says single-room listings jump amid cost-of-living crisis
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 296 M - -
Net income 2022 1 729 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61 842 M 61 842 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,56x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 132
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 97,67 $
Average target price 131,48 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.-41.34%61 842
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.62%338 370
NETFLIX, INC.-52.60%129 723
PROSUS N.V.-20.89%81 687
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.03%57 419
COSTAR GROUP, INC.1.20%32 543