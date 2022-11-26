Airbnb : and Indonesia Ministry of Tourism launch one-stop remote working hub

Airbnb today announced the launch of the Bali remote working hub, a one-stop-shop for aspiring remote workers, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

The custom-built hub showcases the island's top-notch remote work infrastructure, beautiful nature and rich cultural heritage. It features key information relating to visa and entry requirements, and long-term stay accommodation options located in both well known and off-the-beaten-path destinations. As part of both parties' ongoing Live and Work Anywhere partnership, Airbnb will further partner with MTCE to drive educational campaigns promoting responsible travel amongst remote workers and local Airbnb Hosts.

Mich Goh, Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan said: "Through our partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, we aim to make it easier for millions of remote workers around the world to discover Bali's established remote work ecosystem and incredible offerings. As international travel returns, this marks a significant opportunity to attract a new segment of long-term travelers, diversify travel to lesser known gems such as Bajar and the Nusa Islands, and generate greater economic opportunities for more local communities than ever before."

Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia shared, "As international travel resumes, Indonesia stands ready to welcome tourists from all around the globe, including digital nomads who wish to stay longer and work remotely here. We are proud to announce that remote workers can now use the B211A visa to work and live in Indonesia for up to 6 months tax-free. We believe that our ongoing partnership with Airbnb will help drive awareness of Bali and keep us top of mind as an incredible destination for remote workers, and encourage travel to lesser known areas across the island."

Airbnb recently published a guide for governments and destinations outlining recommendations for how communities can benefit economically from the rise in remote workers. Airbnb's Guide to Live and Work Anywhere: How Communities Can Benefit from Remote Workers is based on Airbnb's insights, data and experiences in partnering with 20 destinations that are embracing the potential of remote work, as well as a review of remote worker programs worldwide.

To reap the benefits of remote working, Airbnb's Guide to Live and Work Anywhere provides recommendations for: