Airbnb bets on strong summer travel to drive revenue growth

May 3 (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc
projected second-quarter revenue above market estimates on
Tuesday, betting on pent-up demand to drive a strong summer
travel season after COVID-19 curbs were eased globally.
The San Francisco-based firm expects revenue between $2.03
billion and $2.13 billion, compared with the average analyst
expectation of $1.96 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Shares of the company rose more than 3% in extended trading.
The rise of hybrid working has in recent months encouraged
people to book longer and more frequent stays in destinations
away from cities, giving a boost to rental providers.
Airbnb, which made a slew of changes to its service last
year to take advantage of the post-pandemic travel rebound, said
it posted the strongest growth for gross nights booked in
non-urban areas in first three months of 2022.
"In Q1, long-term stays of 28 days or more remained our
fastest-growing category by trip length compared to 2019," the
company said in a statement.
Gross booked nights in urban destinations also posted strong
growth and rose above pre-pandemic levels thanks to the return
of international travel, while nights and experiences bookings -
a key metric of the platform's performance - exceeded 100
million for the first time.
That along with a 37% surge in average daily rates over 2019
levels drove Airbnb's revenue 70% higher from a year earlier.
Online travel websites Expedia Group Inc and
Trivago NV also posted higher quarterly revenues on
Monday as demand returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Airbnb reported a net loss of 3 cents per share, compared
with analysts' estimates of a 29 cents per share loss.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)