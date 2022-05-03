Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 05:27:55 pm EDT
152.50 USD   -0.18%
05:13pAirbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021
AQ
05:05pAirbnb bets on strong summer travel to drive revenue growth
RE
04:35pAirbnb Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Issues Q2 Guidance; Shares Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb bets on strong summer travel to drive revenue growth

05/03/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
Illustration shows Airbnb logo

May 3 (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc projected second-quarter revenue above market estimates on Tuesday, betting on pent-up demand to drive a strong summer travel season after COVID-19 curbs were eased globally.

The San Francisco-based firm expects revenue between $2.03 billion and $2.13 billion, compared with the average analyst expectation of $1.96 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company rose more than 3% in extended trading.

The rise of hybrid working has in recent months encouraged people to book longer and more frequent stays in destinations away from cities, giving a boost to rental providers.

Airbnb, which made a slew of changes to its service last year to take advantage of the post-pandemic travel rebound, said it posted the strongest growth for gross nights booked in non-urban areas in first three months of 2022.

"In Q1, long-term stays of 28 days or more remained our fastest-growing category by trip length compared to 2019," the company said in a statement.

Gross booked nights in urban destinations also posted strong growth and rose above pre-pandemic levels thanks to the return of international travel, while nights and experiences bookings - a key metric of the platform's performance - exceeded 100 million for the first time.

That along with a 37% surge in average daily rates over 2019 levels drove Airbnb's revenue 70% higher from a year earlier.

Online travel websites Expedia Group Inc and Trivago NV also posted higher quarterly revenues on Monday as demand returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Airbnb reported a net loss of 3 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a 29 cents per share loss.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
