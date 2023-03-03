Advanced search
Airbnb cuts recruiting staff by 30%

03/03/2023 | 03:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris

(Reuters) - Home rental firm Airbnb Inc laid off 30% of its recruiting staff this week, a company spokesperson said on Friday, noting that it's not an indication of more widespread layoffs.

The decision, first reported by Bloomberg News, affected less than 0.4% of the San Francisco-based company's total workforce of about 6,800, the spokesperson said.

"We've become a leaner and more focused company over the last three years," Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company expects to grow its headcount this year.

The company said in February it expects headcount growth in the range of 2% to 4% in 2023, compared with 11% growth last year.

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb laid off 25% of its workforce, or nearly 1,900 employees, after its business was hit hard as global travel came to a standstill.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
