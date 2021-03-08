Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Airbnb, Inc.    ABNB

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb : An Update on Our Work with Communities in Europe

03/08/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As travel patterns have changed, Airbnb has adapted and we had more listings in France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the Czech Republic combined at the end of 2020 than the end of 2019.

Airbnb adapts to guest demands and trends, and more guests are getting out of city centers and booking entire homes in less densely populated locations. In Q4 2020, for example, more guests stayed in Sicily than in Florence and Venice combined, and more in Devon than in Oxford and Cambridge combined.

New Hosts on Airbnb have succeeded. As we noted in this report regarding Hosts with one listing who began hosting since the pandemic started, new Hosts have already earned more than $1 billion, including the UK, France, Spain and Portugal.

Today we want to provide an update on our work to support healthy travel in communities across Europe, to support Hosts and guests.

Supporting clear rules that work for everyone

We want to be good partners to communities across Europe and recently introduced City Portal, a first-of-its-kind solution that provides governments and tourism organizations with tools, insights and access to the Airbnb community.

Earlier this year we announced a Landmark Commitment to the French Government - including a commitment to enforce Host registration in major cities across France - and noted that '…we will work to give city officials across France access to the portal, providing a one-stop-shop for data on home sharing, tax collection and neighbourhood matters.'

Airbnb wants to be good partners to leaders across Europe and we are supporting the EU Commission's work to update its rules and provide a framework for everyone to work together, including governments, platforms and Hosts. Airbnb has engaged with this work backed calls last year for an independent body to oversee rules across Europe and we were pleased to see this measure included in recent draft legislation.

Airbnb has written to leaders across Europe to highlight our continued commitment to collaboration on this important work, and we have signed a data sharing partnership with the EU Commission, to help everyone access the information they need as we move forward.

Empowering Hosts and their communities

As travel trends change, Airbnb is working with governments and organizations in small villages and rural communities across Europe. Here are some examples:

  • UK - Last week we noted that all searches by guests in the UK nearly tripled week-over-week (compared to Feb 16th), following the government announcement last week that self contained accommodation could open up by April 12. With an increased focus on nearby stays, visits to Airbnb's landing page for new Hosts were also up in both January and February compared to December. Hosts in the UK earned more than £225 million last summer, with the average Host pocketing nearly £1,000.
  • France - As we noted in this post, more than 80% of listings on Airbnb in France are outside Paris and Airbnb has partnered with the French Association of Rural Mayors to support the growth of travel to rural villages. Our collaboration is working and following a campaign to promote 16 'secret villages', year on year overnight stays doubled on average.
  • Italy - We created the Italian Sabbatical campaign. As noted here The Italian Sabbatical is sponsored by Airbnb and promoted by the NGO Wonder Grottole as a part of a wider Airbnb partnership with Fondazione Matera Basilicata 2019. The partnership aims to further promote the idea of visitors as temporary citizens, engaging with the local community and travelers visiting Basilicata for Matera European Capital of Culture 2019.
Helping Hosts pay their fair share of tax

In December we noted that Airbnb has delivered more than $2.6 billion in tourism-related taxes to local governments on behalf of our global Host community over the past seven years, as of September 2020.

Airbnb first began collecting and remitting taxes on behalf of our community in 2014 through voluntary collection agreements with San Francisco, California and Portland, Oregon. Now, we are collecting and remitting taxes in more than 650 jurisdictions around the world, including communities in France, Portugal and the Netherlands, and the number continues to grow.

Our commitment to Hosts

We are committed to our Hosts. On October 30, 2020, we announced the creation of the Airbnb Host Advisory Board, to help present ideas, influence Airbnb policies and help shape investments in the Host community from the Airbnb Host Endowment, which has been seeded with 9.2 million company shares.

We will continue to be good partners to everyone and will update on this important work as we move forward.

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 18:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
01:17pAIRBNB  : An Update on Our Work with Communities in Europe
PU
10:49aPandemic tames Airbnb in Europe's tourist hotspots - for now
RE
05:05aAIRBNB  : Meet the Trailblazing Female Hosts of Olympian and Paralympian Experie..
PU
03/05IN CASE YOU MISSED IT : Information and Updates from Airbnb
PU
03/04WHAT MAKES A TOP LISTING : Amenities Include Workspaces, Pet-friendly Play
PU
03/04AIRBNB  : Prices Offering of $2 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
MT
03/04AIRBNB, INC.  : Prices $2 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PR
03/03AIRBNB  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Airbnb to $180 From $154, Ma..
MT
03/02One year into pandemic, sky begins to clear over U.S. economy
RE
03/02AIRBNB  : to Offer $2 Billion in Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 to Institutio..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 715 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 026 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 5 597
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 176,85 $
Last Close Price 179,81 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.22.49%107 748
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED20.39%832 857
NETFLIX, INC.-4.50%228 707
PROSUS N.V.7.36%182 656
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.90%103 203
NASPERS LIMITED19.09%97 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ