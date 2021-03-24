Airbnb : Introducing Online Experiences by Hosts with Neurodiverse Guests in Mind

As part of Airbnb's work to make travel more inclusive, the company is highlighting a collection of 12 new Online Experiences designed by Hosts with neurodiverse guests in mind.

From an inclusive dance class to improve coordination and fitness, to interactive music lessons, to a painting lesson that virtually transports guests to California, guests can now book Airbnb Online Experiences designed to be inclusive by experts within the neurodiverse community. To help guests enjoy these new Online Experiences, guests can receive $15 off their first booking through May 1, 2021, by entering the code EXPLORE at checkout.*

Neurodiversity refers to variations in the way brains function, process and learn information, and includes individuals with autism, dyslexia, and attention deficit disorders, among others.

Over the last year, the isolation and disruptions to regular routines caused by the pandemic has impacted many members of the neurodiverse community.

From a virtual trip to Los Angeles for an inclusive skateboarding lesson, to an inclusive soccer class led from the UK (where the sport is known as football), Online Experiences provide a way to learn new skills, connect with others and travel the world from home. The opportunity to try new activities and explore new places without leaving your living room may be particularly meaningful for many neurodiverse guests. Other Online Experiences can help offset some stressful impacts of the pandemic, including visiting a herd of therapy llamas, mindfulness designed for neurodiversity and meditation to help manage anxiety

Designed by hosts to meet the varying needs of many neurodiverse guests, these Online Experiences are bookable by everyone. Catering to a variety of individual tastes, requirements and ages, they provide a way for friends and family to connect from afar whether joining the same session, or through private bookings. Many are Social Impact, meaning all of the proceeds go to a non-profit.

In recognition of the work organizations SeeAbility, The Tower Project, The Institute for Effective Education and Disability Sports Coach are doing to support the neurodiverse community, Airbnb is providing coupon codes to the organizations to help more people be able to enjoy Online Experiences.

'As SeeAbility's Head of Engagement, people with lived experience of disabilities tell me every day how isolating the pandemic has been. I welcome this new initiative and am delighted that a more accessible online world is now available for the thousands of people with disabilities through Airbnb's global community.

This is a great example of inclusion and I hope that with Airbnb and SeeAbility continuing to work together, we can create even more opportunities for people to participate and contribute around the world.'

Scott Watkin BEM, SeeAbility's Head of Engagement

'We are excited to offer Online Experiences designed by hosts with Neurodiverse guests in mind. Our hope is these activities will help guests hope these Online Experiences will help guests become more comfortable with a new activity or use them to connect with loved ones,' said Suzanne Edwards, Airbnb Head of Hosting Accessibility Standards. 'Airbnb is committed to improving accessibility across our platform and we continue working toward our goal of making Experiences as inclusive of as many needs as possible.'

To book these Online Experiences, visit the Inclusive Exploration section at airbnb.com/wanderlust.

*One-time use, non-refundable. Expires on May 1, 2021 at 12:01am GMT. Valid on one (1) Online Experience reservation made by a first time guest only. Redeemable only for applicable 'Inclusive Exploration' Online Experiences. Max discount $15USD. Not redeemable for cash or gift cards. Cannot be applied to previous purchase, transferred or combined with another offer, coupon, or discount. Airbnb reserves the right to remedy, including voiding the coupon for suspected fraud, misuse, violation of Airbnb Terms of Service or Payments Terms of Service, or technical errors.