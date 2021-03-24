Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Airbnb, Inc.    ABNB

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb : Introducing Online Experiences by Hosts with Neurodiverse Guests in Mind

03/24/2021 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of Airbnb's work to make travel more inclusive, the company is highlighting a collection of 12 new Online Experiences designed by Hosts with neurodiverse guests in mind.

From an inclusive dance class to improve coordination and fitness, to interactive music lessons, to a painting lesson that virtually transports guests to California, guests can now book Airbnb Online Experiences designed to be inclusive by experts within the neurodiverse community. To help guests enjoy these new Online Experiences, guests can receive $15 off their first booking through May 1, 2021, by entering the code EXPLORE at checkout.*

Neurodiversity refers to variations in the way brains function, process and learn information, and includes individuals with autism, dyslexia, and attention deficit disorders, among others.

Over the last year, the isolation and disruptions to regular routines caused by the pandemic has impacted many members of the neurodiverse community.

From a virtual trip to Los Angeles for an inclusive skateboarding lesson, to an inclusive soccer class led from the UK (where the sport is known as football), Online Experiences provide a way to learn new skills, connect with others and travel the world from home. The opportunity to try new activities and explore new places without leaving your living room may be particularly meaningful for many neurodiverse guests. Other Online Experiences can help offset some stressful impacts of the pandemic, including visiting a herd of therapy llamas, mindfulness designed for neurodiversity and meditation to help manage anxiety

Designed by hosts to meet the varying needs of many neurodiverse guests, these Online Experiences are bookable by everyone. Catering to a variety of individual tastes, requirements and ages, they provide a way for friends and family to connect from afar whether joining the same session, or through private bookings. Many are Social Impact, meaning all of the proceeds go to a non-profit.

In recognition of the work organizations SeeAbility, The Tower Project, The Institute for Effective Education and Disability Sports Coach are doing to support the neurodiverse community, Airbnb is providing coupon codes to the organizations to help more people be able to enjoy Online Experiences.

'As SeeAbility's Head of Engagement, people with lived experience of disabilities tell me every day how isolating the pandemic has been. I welcome this new initiative and am delighted that a more accessible online world is now available for the thousands of people with disabilities through Airbnb's global community.

This is a great example of inclusion and I hope that with Airbnb and SeeAbility continuing to work together, we can create even more opportunities for people to participate and contribute around the world.'

Scott Watkin BEM, SeeAbility's Head of Engagement

'We are excited to offer Online Experiences designed by hosts with Neurodiverse guests in mind. Our hope is these activities will help guests hope these Online Experiences will help guests become more comfortable with a new activity or use them to connect with loved ones,' said Suzanne Edwards, Airbnb Head of Hosting Accessibility Standards. 'Airbnb is committed to improving accessibility across our platform and we continue working toward our goal of making Experiences as inclusive of as many needs as possible.'

To book these Online Experiences, visit the Inclusive Exploration section at airbnb.com/wanderlust.

*One-time use, non-refundable. Expires on May 1, 2021 at 12:01am GMT. Valid on one (1) Online Experience reservation made by a first time guest only. Redeemable only for applicable 'Inclusive Exploration' Online Experiences. Max discount $15USD. Not redeemable for cash or gift cards. Cannot be applied to previous purchase, transferred or combined with another offer, coupon, or discount. Airbnb reserves the right to remedy, including voiding the coupon for suspected fraud, misuse, violation of Airbnb Terms of Service or Payments Terms of Service, or technical errors.

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 13:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
09:07aAIRBNB  : Introducing Online Experiences by Hosts with Neurodiverse Guests in Mi..
PU
08:23aAIRBNB  : Partnering with The Caribbean Tourism Organization to Promote Safe Tra..
PU
07:35aAIRBNB  : 'Rural Bootcamp' Responds to Growing Desire for Restorative Getaways
PU
05:57aPRESS RELEASE : Translated, the world's leading translation company, to particip..
DJ
03/23AIRBNB  : Supporting the Asian and Pacific Islander Community
PU
03/21AIRBNB  : Celebrating Over Five Years of Airbnb Host Clubs
PU
03/18AIRBNB  : An Update on Our Work to Uphold Our Community Standards
PU
03/18AIRBNB  : Partnering with VISIT FLORIDA to Help Tourism Recover in the Sunshine ..
PU
03/17AIRBNB  : The Great Outdoors Surge for Spring and Summer
PU
03/17AIRBNB  : Partnering with Visit Raleigh to Support Economic Recovery
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 750 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 026 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -113x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 597
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 177,59 $
Last Close Price 187,14 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.27.48%125 833
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-1.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.7.81%181 426
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.88%111 843
NASPERS LIMITED15.85%95 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ