Airbnb : Legendary Mountaineer Lists 5,850 Acres in Big Sky, Montana, Only On Airbnb

For $88 per night, guests will sleep 8,800 feet above sea level with exclusive access to the mountains

As of March, Montana is the no.1 trending destination on Airbnb this summer,* with searches to Big Sky up a whopping 72%

Adventure seekers will get the opportunity to explore over 100 miles of hiking and biking trails in the region, with exclusive access to the summit of Lone Mountain over 11,000 feet above sea level.

With travel to large urban centers and popular tourist destinations disrupted in the past year, more people are discovering (or rediscovering) the beauty of The Great Outdoors, and choosing getaways to more secluded destinations. In fact, Wishlists on Airbnb featuring keywords 'mountain,' 'hiking,' or 'rural' in their title increased 68% in the last year.

That's why Big Sky Resort and world-renowned rock climber and mountaineer Conrad Anker, are teaming up to offer two lucky guests the chance to experience nature as the only occupants of the majestic Andesite Mountain in Big Sky, Montana this fall. While Anker is away on an expedition to Mt. Everest, guests can explore 5,850 acres of pristine terrain and partake in a variety of activities - whether that's exploring the 100 miles of hiking and biking trails in the area or riding the Tram up over 11,000 feet above sea level to the summit of Lone Mountain.

'Having lived near and explored Big Sky for nearly 20 years, I'm beyond thrilled to invite guests to experience the magic of Montana and have Andesite Mountain all to themselves. From jaw-dropping, scenic views to the thrill that accompanies outdoor adventures, I've known for a while that Montana is a special place and can't wait for guests to make once-in-a-lifetime memories during their own stay here.'

Conrad Anker, rock climber and mountaineer

With Big Sky surging in popularity (as evidenced by a recent 72% increase in searches on Airbnb*) and Montana itself becoming one of the fastest-growing states in terms of Airbnb search volume from 2019 to now,*** the Big Sky stay is a rare opportunity to commune - uninterrupted - with Montana's natural wonders.

The one-time, two-night stay atop the stunning Andesite Mountain of Big Sky Resort will take place starting Thursday, October 7 through Saturday, October 9. Priced at just $88 per night† - nodding to the 8,800 feet Andesite Mountain towers above sea level - the stay will offer guests expansive scenic views and access to an array of outdoor activities from hiking to fly-fishing.

Depending on their interests, guests will be able to customize their stay, with options including:

A private expedition to Lone Peak, Montana's highest scenic overlook, including scenic rides on a chair lift and the famed Lone Peak Tram (covering over 1,450 vertical feet in just four minutes!), a guided tour of the flora, fauna and wildlife of Big Sky, and at the summit - views of two national parks and three different states (and maybe even BigFoot!)

To get you in the spirit for adventure, your Host and world-renowned Mountaineer for The North Face, Conrad Anker, will regale you with stories of his three ascents of Everest, live from the mountain itself, (pending mountain WiFi). You'll also find gear and equipment from The North Face for your upcoming outdoor escapades.

A relaxing dinner for two in a nearby yurt tucked away in the mountains

Fly-fishing on a blue-ribbon trout stream, the Gallatin River, where you'll learn how to perfect your casting arc

An opportunity to channel your inner wrangler by horseback riding along mountainside trails with breathtaking scenery

Space to relax on the outdoor deck and gaze up at the awe-inspiring display of stars, including the Draconids Meteor Shower that should be visible the first night of your stay (telescope included)

Daily rides to your cabin atop the Andesite Mountain peak via a private off road vehicle or the Ramcharger 8 chairlift

The option to yodel in pristine conditions with echoes among the private mountain peaks

Interested guests should note that booking rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines and those who request to book must currently live in the US and share the same household to minimize risk. Guests can rest easy knowing that Big Sky Resort staff will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as Airbnb's COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process.

In recognition of the significant contributions they make to the conservation of Big Sky and the people who live there, Airbnb will make one-time donations to local organizations Big Sky Youth Empowerment, a local nonprofit that provides opportunities for vulnerable teenagers to experience success through group mentorship and experiential adventures, as well as the Montana Conservation Corps, a program that inspires young people through hands-on service to be leaders and engaged citizens with passions for sustainability, stewardship and equity in the outdoors. If you are considering a visit to Big Sky, please take a moment to learn more about how you too can help kids 'get outside, grow inside' and protect Montana's wild places.

Adventure seekers can request to book this overnight experience beginning Wednesday, May 13 at 1:00PM EST at airbnb.com/bigsky.††

*According to nights booked for summer 2021 (June 1-August 31) as of the end of March, as compared to summer 2019.

**Based on year-over-year searches by US users Q1 2021 vs Q1 2019.

***Based on year-over-year growth in US, Q1 2021 vs Q1 2019.

†Plus taxes and fees

††The one-time, two-night stay is not a contest.

Airbnb is closely monitoring Montana infection rates and government policies, and will offer the booking guest a $1,000 USD Airbnb coupon if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.