Airbnb : New Guidance from the CDC and Our Most Wishlisted Listings for Families

04/02/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance regarding travel and COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said:

'For example, grandparents who are fully vaccinated can fly to visit their grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test or self-quarantining, provided they follow the other recommended prevention measures while traveling,'

You can read more about the CDC guidance here.

While everyone needs to continue to be responsible, this updated guidance is great news for Airbnb Hosts and guests. According to our research, the type of travel people have missed the most is visiting with family and friends. Business travel is the type of travel they have missed the least. Connecting with family and friends is also the type of travel that has grown most in importance as people look to travel after the pandemic: 41% say such travel has become 'much more' important to them, almost twice the percentage who cite travel to accomplish personal goals (22%).

If you are looking forward to traveling in the weeks and months ahead to connect with family and friends, here are some of our most wishlisted listings for family travel:

Farther afield
The Old Stone House (Lucca, Italy)
Jasmin Cottage (Faro, Portugal)
Hideaway in Connemara (Co. Galway, Ireland)
Tranquil Country Cottage (Launceston, UK)
Secluded Villa (Illes Balears, Spain)
Mill House with Large Garden (Setúbal, Portugal)
Farmhouse Apartment (Catalonia, Spain)
'Wildernest' (Aberaeron, UK)
Stone Cottage with Stunning Views (Andalucía, Spain)

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 18:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
