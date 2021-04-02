Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Airbnb, Inc.    ABNB

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb : Protecting the Right to Vote

04/02/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airbnb hosts and guests are engaged in the communities they call home and we believe that everyone should be able to participate in the crucial conversations that will shape the future of our country.

Our belief in the power of the vote is what drove us to honor the Voting Rights Act in 2016 and launch our Civic Action Center to encourage more people to vote in the 2020 election.

Every vote is important. We continue to support equal access to the ballot box for all and oppose rules that would make it harder for all Americans to vote. Going forward, we will continue to engage our community in these issues and use our platform to encourage everyone to make their voice heard in our elections.

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 03:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
04/02AIRBNB  : Protecting the Right to Vote
PU
04/02AIRBNB  : New Guidance from the CDC and Our Most Wishlisted Listings for Familie..
PU
04/01AIRBNB  : Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Airbnb With Peer Perform Rating, ..
MT
04/01Prosus Hires Airbnb Executive to Head Classifieds Business
DJ
03/31Stocks edge up as Biden spending plan boosts U.S. outlook
RE
03/29WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman stays mum on $4 billion SPAC target, says a second may f..
RE
03/29Ackman to miss Q1 target to deal for $4 bln SPAC
RE
03/24AIRBNB  : Introducing Online Experiences by Hosts with Neurodiverse Guests in Mi..
PU
03/24AIRBNB  : Partnering with The Caribbean Tourism Organization to Promote Safe Tra..
PU
03/24AIRBNB  : 'Rural Bootcamp' Responds to Growing Desire for Restorative Getaways
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 757 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 023 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -114x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 5 597
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 177,93 $
Last Close Price 188,24 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.28.23%112 800
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.96%800 935
NETFLIX, INC.-0.24%238 907
PROSUS N.V.12.99%189 603
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%107 188
NASPERS LIMITED23.17%105 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ