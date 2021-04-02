Airbnb : Protecting the Right to Vote

Airbnb hosts and guests are engaged in the communities they call home and we believe that everyone should be able to participate in the crucial conversations that will shape the future of our country.

Our belief in the power of the vote is what drove us to honor the Voting Rights Act in 2016 and launch our Civic Action Center to encourage more people to vote in the 2020 election.

Every vote is important. We continue to support equal access to the ballot box for all and oppose rules that would make it harder for all Americans to vote. Going forward, we will continue to engage our community in these issues and use our platform to encourage everyone to make their voice heard in our elections.