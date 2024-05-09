Airbnb: net profit more than doubles in Q1

On Wednesday evening, Airbnb reported net profit of $264 million for the first three months of 2024, up 126% year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $424 million, a margin that improved by six points to 20%.



The short-term accommodation rental platform saw revenues grow by 18% to $2.1 billion, with solid growth in nights and experiences booked, a modest rise in the average daily rate and an Easter-related calendar effect.



We had the best first quarter in our history, with 133 million room nights and experiences booked, and double-digit growth in supply across all regions", says co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.



Airbnb says it expects another record summer season, pointing in particular to strong bookings for events such as the European Football Cup in Germany and the Paris Summer Olympics.



