Airbnb: penalized by a broker downgrade

December 12, 2023 at 10:04 am EST

Airbnb loses more than 2% on Wall Street, penalized by a downgrade at Barclays from 'online weighted' to 'underweight' on the short-term accommodation rental platform's stock, with a price target lowered from $135 to $100.



The broker believes that 'growth in online travel sales will slow from here, as 'pent-up' demand eventually runs out, especially as consumer wallets come under increasing pressure'.



