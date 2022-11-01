Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:13 2022-11-01 pm EDT
100.75 USD   -5.76%
04:13pAirbnb Q3 Nights and Experiences Booked at 99.7 Million, vs FirstCall Analyst Consensus of 100.7 Million; Gross Bookings Value at $15.6 Billion, vs Consensus of $15.35 Billion
MT
04:11pAirbnb : Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter - Form 8-K
PU
04:11pAirbnb Q3 Revenue at $2.9 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $2.85 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

11/01/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris

(Reuters) - Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter.

The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.

San Francisco-based Airbnb recorded its highest ever third-quarter bookings, with nearly 100 million nights and experiences booked, but it said current-quarter bookings will "slightly moderate" from those levels.

"As the impact of the pandemic recedes but macro conditions persist, we expect a continued, albeit choppy, recovery of cross-border travel to be a further tailwind to future results," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Still, it is "well-positioned for the road ahead", the company added, after surpassing quarterly revenue estimates.

Major U.S. airlines have pointed to a rise in international trips, especially to Europe, as travelers took advantage of a strengthened dollar, but Airbnb said the majority of travelers in North America and Europe had booked domestic stays.

The average daily rates for Airbnb climbed 5% year-over-year to $156 in the quarter as hybrid work fueled demand for its long-term vacation rentals, encouraging hosts to charge more.

The company, which generates half of its revenue from listings outside the United States, said the rates were significantly higher excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Net profit rose 45.6% to $1.21 billion, or $1.79 per share, while revenue increased 28.9% to $2.88 billion, beating estimates of $2.84 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 305 M - -
Net income 2022 1 472 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 369 M 68 369 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,18x
EV / Sales 2023 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 132
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 106,91 $
Average target price 138,51 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.0.00%68 369
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-54.99%246 748
NETFLIX, INC.-51.55%129 893
PROSUS N.V.-40.11%59 179
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.63%52 606
COSTAR GROUP, INC.4.67%33 641