Airbnb: share price down after Barclays analysis

December 12, 2023 at 11:21 am EST Share

Airbnb's share price is down nearly 2% after Barclays' analysis. The research firm downgraded its recommendation on Airbnb from 'online weighted' to 'underweight', with a price target lowered from $135 to $100, in a note devoted to the Internet travel retailer.



The broker believes that 'growth in online travel will slow from here on in, as 'pent-up' demand will eventually run out, especially as consumer wallets come under increasing pressure'.



'Alternative accommodations are showing signs of maturity, and our framework is mixed when it comes to travel as a whole. AI is an opportunity, and the recession a risk", he continues.



