Airbnb to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company's first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The company's shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10451/airbnb-q1-2022-earnings-call/. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 using conference ID: 174843.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home. It has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

 

