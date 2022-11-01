Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:50 2022-11-01 pm EDT
103.20 USD   -3.47%
05:31pAirbnb to Participate at Web Summit
PR
05:11pUS Stocks Close Lower Tuesday Ahead of Fed Decision
MT
05:05pAirbnb posts $1.2 billion profit in 3Q as revenue jumps 29%
AQ
Airbnb to Participate at Web Summit

11/01/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office, Nathan Blecharczyk, will speak at the Web Summit Technology Conference held in Lisbon on Thursday, November 3, beginning at 16:40pm CET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/vGsj1fwkZnI.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-to-participate-at-web-summit-301665365.html

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
