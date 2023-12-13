($1 = 0.9282 euros)
|140.55 USD
|-1.65%
|+5.12%
|+64.39%
|12:18pm
|+64.39%
|90 082 M $
|-8.08%
|373 B $
|+57.01%
|203 B $
|+153.62%
|129 B $
|+0.71%
|82 815 M $
|+106.88%
|40 219 M $
|+152.06%
|38 833 M $
|+9.83%
|34 662 M $
|+20.54%
|32 738 M $
|+48.81%
|24 365 M $