  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Airbnb, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Airbnb : warns of Delta impact on bookings, shares fall over 4%

08/12/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco

(Reuters) - Airbnb Inc on Thursday warned of an adverse impact to its bookings due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing pace of vaccination in the United States, sending its shares down more than 4%.

The company expects nights and experiences booked - a measure of the number of nights and seats for experiences booked on the platform - in the current quarter to slow from the second quarter and remain below 2019 levels.

The hugely popular global app, which has fought back strongly since being hit hard early in the pandemic last year, posted a more than four-fold rise in bookings to $13.4 billion in the second quarter.

It expects the third quarter to be its strongest on record as more people check into its vacation rentals after the easing of COVID-19 curbs in most major economies.

Active listings have been roughly stable throughout the health crisis and grew during the quarter, especially in non-urban destinations across Europe and North America, the company said.

"In Q3, we are starting to see the global spread of COVID variants, a patchwork of local travel restrictions and slowing vaccinations adversely impact cancellations and growth of Nights and Experiences Booked," the company said.

Hotels and other accommodation providers took a hammering last year as COVID-19 travel restrictions shut down large parts of their business.

Airbnb drew plaudits, however, for shifting its focus quickly to local and long-term rentals, attracting people looking for accommodations to rent for remote working or which did not require flying.

The company expects to report record third-quarter adjusted income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and margin.

Its gross bookings surpassed Refinitiv IBES estimates of $11.34 billion. Revenue tripled to $1.34 billion in the quarter, beating estimates of $1.26 billion.

The company's loss of 11 cents per share was smaller than analysts' estimate of 47 cents.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj, Sanjana Shivdas and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Devika Syamnath and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 432 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 239 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -74,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91 948 M 91 948 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 148,16 $
Average target price 169,42 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.0.93%90 129
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.54%592 242
NETFLIX, INC.-5.55%226 786
PROSUS N.V.-11.06%149 072
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.53%81 178
NASPERS LIMITED-5.72%79 947