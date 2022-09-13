Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
121.54 USD   -2.60%
05:38pBrazil's Ebanx expands into Africa with eye on mobile money
RE
03:29pMexico City faces influx of remote workers
RE
01:45pTRANSCRIPT : Airbnb, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022, Sep-13-2022 10:45 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Ebanx expands into Africa with eye on mobile money

09/13/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech company Ebanx S.A. on Tuesday said it has expanded into Africa, where it hopes to replicate its fast growth in Latin America by placing a greater emphasis on the digital payments side of its business.

The company started operations in Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria in late August amid soaring demand for payments via mobile phones in recent years.

"(These countries) represent more than 50% of the continent's GDP, one third of Africa's population and are seeing an explosion in digital service adoption," Paula Bellizia, a global payments executive with Ebanx, told Reuters.

Ebanx will initially focus on mobile money, a system which allows users to exchange and store funds on their cellular phones, Bellizia said. The company began offering digital wallets -- payment applications on mobile phones -- to Brazilian consumers on a test basis in 2020.

The continent's digital economy has an estimated market size of $115 billion, according to a report released by Endeavor with McKinsey in June.

"In Latin America, digital commerce ended up accelerating digital payment. In Africa, digital payments will leverage digital commerce," she said.

"There is a trend of ecommerce happening in Africa the same way it did in Latin America eight years ago," she added.

The Brazilian startup valued at over $1 billion also aims to reach agreements with major e-commerce stores to provide payment services on the continent. Without disclosing names, Bellizia said Ebanx will focus on partnerships with global merchants.

In Latin America, it processes payments for companies like Airbnb Inc, Shopee and Uber.

"On regards to our expansion plan, Africa became our new priority. It is an enormous continent, with millions of people becoming consumers," she said.

Bellizia said that Ebanx, which earlier this year delayed a planned initial public offering, continues to analyze "market conditions" to take that step. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. -2.60% 121.54 Delayed Quote.-25.05%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -3.08% 441.29 Real-time Quote.-15.29%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -2.36% 1883.36 Real-time Quote.-2.83%
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.27% 24.87 Delayed Quote.-27.80%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -3.21% 144.88 Real-time Quote.-14.50%
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
05:38pBrazil's Ebanx expands into Africa with eye on mobile money
RE
03:29pMexico City faces influx of remote workers
RE
01:45pTRANSCRIPT : Airbnb, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2..
CI
07:06aBoon or threat? Mexico City wrestles with influx of remote U.S. workers
RE
09/12Airbnb on Track for Longest Winning Streak on Record -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09Airbnb Currently Up Seven Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since A..
DJ
09/09UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND : Location, location, location: study reveals effects of Airbnb
AQ
09/08AIRBNB : Events in LA, Miami, and Austin led to the biggest wins for Host earnings
PU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Airbnb, Inc. Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & Telcom C..
CI
09/02100,000 people fleeing Ukraine have found stays through Airbnb.org
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 287 M - -
Net income 2022 1 441 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79 803 M 79 803 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,59x
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 132
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 124,79 $
Average target price 137,90 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.-25.05%79 803
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.79%369 234
NETFLIX, INC.-60.74%105 186
PROSUS N.V.-17.69%84 568
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.49%64 347
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-0.75%31 058