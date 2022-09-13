Brazil's Ebanx expands into Africa with eye on mobile money

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech company
Ebanx S.A. on Tuesday said it has expanded into Africa, where it
hopes to replicate its fast growth in Latin America by placing a
greater emphasis on the digital payments side of its business.
The company started operations in Kenya, South Africa and
Nigeria in late August amid soaring demand for payments via
mobile phones in recent years.
"(These countries) represent more than 50% of the
continent's GDP, one third of Africa's population and are seeing
an explosion in digital service adoption," Paula Bellizia, a
global payments executive with Ebanx, told Reuters.
Ebanx will initially focus on mobile money, a system which
allows users to exchange and store funds on their cellular
phones, Bellizia said. The company began offering digital
wallets -- payment applications on mobile phones -- to Brazilian
consumers on a test basis in 2020.
The continent's digital economy has an estimated market size
of $115 billion, according to a report released by Endeavor with
McKinsey in June.
"In Latin America, digital commerce ended up accelerating
digital payment. In Africa, digital payments will leverage
digital commerce," she said.
"There is a trend of ecommerce happening in Africa the same
way it did in Latin America eight years ago," she added.
The Brazilian startup valued at over $1 billion also aims to
reach agreements with major e-commerce stores to provide payment
services on the continent. Without disclosing names, Bellizia
said Ebanx will focus on partnerships with global merchants.
In Latin America, it processes payments for companies like
Airbnb Inc, Shopee and Uber.
"On regards to our expansion plan, Africa became our new
priority. It is an enormous continent, with millions of people
becoming consumers," she said.
Bellizia said that Ebanx, which earlier this year delayed a
planned initial public offering, continues to analyze "market
conditions" to take that step.
