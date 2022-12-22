Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
87.07 USD   -0.63%
05:46aEU court rules Airbnb must provide rental info to tax authorities, withhold tax
RE
12/20Airbnb Seeks Support for Hosts Under EU Short-Term Rental Legislative Proposal
MT
12/19Insider Sell: Airbnb
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU court rules Airbnb must provide rental info to tax authorities, withhold tax

12/22/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Airbnb logo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Short-term accommodation services company Airbnb must provide information in rental contracts to tax authorities and withhold tax under a national tax regime, the European Union's top court ruled on Thursday.

The ruling comes in response to a challenge from Airbnb to an Italian law from 2017 requiring Airbnb and other short-term rental sites to forward information from their rental contracts to tax authorities and to withhold 21% from the rental income and pay it to tax authorities.

The company challenged the law in an Italian court, arguing that taxation and other requirements contravene the EU principle of the freedom to provide services across the 27-country bloc.

The Italian court subsequently sought guidance from the Court of Justice of the European Union.

"EU law does not preclude the requirement to collect information or to withhold tax under a national tax regime," the EU court said in a statement.

"However, the obligation to appoint a tax representative constitutes a disproportionate restriction on the freedom to provide services," it said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
05:46aEU court rules Airbnb must provide rental info to tax authorities, withhold tax
RE
12/20Airbnb Seeks Support for Hosts Under EU Short-Term Rental Legislative Proposal
MT
12/19Insider Sell: Airbnb
MT
12/19Airbnb : launches one-stop hub for remote workers in Dubai
PU
12/19Airbnb on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15Insider Sell: Airbnb
MT
12/15Correction: Brainhole Technology Buys Shares in Multiple Companies for $6 Mil..
MT
12/15Brainhole Technology Buys Shares in Multiple Companies for $6 Million
MT
12/08Airbnb to Prevent Unauthorized New York's Eve Parties Globally
MT
12/08North American Morning Briefing: Fears of Harder -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 298 M - -
Net income 2022 1 729 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55 131 M 55 131 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 132
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 87,07 $
Average target price 130,21 $
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.-47.70%55 131
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.92%375 572
NETFLIX, INC.-50.54%132 598
PROSUS N.V.-12.55%90 090
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.52%50 578
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-2.95%31 697