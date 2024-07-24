STORY: Pilar Hernando lives on the outskirts of Palma de Mallorca.

Her home is a caravan and she showers at the local sports center.

The 45-year-old has struggled to find work and says she cannot afford rental prices, which have risen significantly on the Spanish holiday island partly due to a tourism boom.

"Everything goes up, prices go up, rents go up, everything goes up, everything goes up... except the salary. "

Hernando is one of a number of Mallorcan residents living in caravans parked in makeshift camps.

Many have been priced out of the housing market by landlords preferring renting to tourists, often via apps such as Airbnb.

Another camp resident is Begona Iglesias:

"There is too much tourism... they let the owners set super high (rent) prices because they know that every week, every fortnight they have different people."

Spain received 33 million international travelers up to May, 14% more than the same period in 2023.

In the past decade, rental prices have risen 158% on the island, according to property listings website Fotocasa.

The trend has led to protests on the island as well as other parts of Spain.

Last Sunday, about 10,000 protesters took part in a rally against mass tourism in Palma de Mallorca.

While local authorities have provided a recycling system for the caravan sites, residents say there is only one place on the island to dispose of sewage.

They say they are also not allowed to open their windows or place a table outside because they are parked in a public space.

Police have threatened them with fines while the local government said it cannot provide any more facilities and referred them to social services.

The Balearic Islands government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.