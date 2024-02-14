A Tiny Hedge Fund Is Becoming a Thorn in the Side of Energy Giant BP

London-based Bluebell Capital Partners has a history of aiming at big targets, and sometimes hitting them.

The Six Months That Short-Circuited the Electric-Vehicle Revolution

Automakers went all in on battery power, but buyers have proven more hesitant. "Reality has set in," said one auto worker.

Evolution Mining to Step Back From Dealmaking This Year

After striking an up to $475 million deal in December for an Australian copper-gold mine, Evolution Mining is taking a break from the deal table.

Lyft Earnings Typo Sends Stock Soaring

The release accidentally added an extra zero to a key number.

Dexus CEO Says Australia, U.S. Office Markets Have Key Differences

Many drivers of a downturn in U.S. commercial property aren't shared by Australia, which so far hasn't experienced a shock like the one that sent the share prices of banks on three different continents plunging in recent weeks.

Former Apple Executive Among CEO Candidates for New Sports-Streaming Venture

The planned venture from Disney, Warner and Fox would combine their live-sports channels into a streaming package.

Airbnb's stock falls despite revenue beat, positive guidance

Airbnb Inc.'s stock declined in extended trading Tuesday following quarterly results that eclipsed analysts' revenue estimates and guidance.

Instacart Lays Off 7% of Staff Amid Rising Competition and Food Costs

The grocery-delivery company's revenue rose and profit fell last quarter.

Zillow Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Company Beat Expectations in a Slower Housing Market.

The real estate company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $474 million, a 9% gain compared with the same quarter a year ago.

CBA's First-Half Profit Falls 8%; Raises Dividend

CEO Matt Comyn said the bank expects an "uptick in our arrears and impairments."

