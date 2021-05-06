Log in
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/06 03:51:54 pm
153.56 USD   -5.40%
03:17p OXFORD ECONOMICS ANALYSIS : 2019 Airbnb guests supported 300,0000 Jobs
PU
02:53p AIRBNB  : The great rebalance of European travel
PU
01:37p AIRBNB  : An update about our offices around the world
PU
Oxford Economics analysis: 2019 Airbnb guests supported 300,0000 Jobs

05/06/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Airbnb is committed to helping quickly restore tourism around the world as cities look to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities are facing drastically reduced tax revenue, devastated tourism economies, and high unemployment among industries reliant on tourism.

The World Tourism & Travel Council (WTTC) estimates that nearly $4.5 trillion in travel and tourism-related gross domestic product (GDP) was lost last year due to the pandemic, affecting more than 61 million jobs*.

New research released today reveals how Airbnb can help. Travel is coming back, Airbnb's 4 million Hosts are welcoming guests in cities across the world and Airbnb promotes the kind of travel, and tourism that is good for Hosts, guests, and local communities:

  • Airbnb Hosts keep up to 97 percent of what they charge for their listing, and unlike many big hotels, Hosts keep the money they earn in the community.
  • Airbnb listings are located in a wide range of neighborhoods, including neighborhoods that do not typically benefit from tourism.
  • When guests arrive at their listing, they often receive recommendations from their Host for local businesses to visit, many of which are in the neighborhood where they stay. This type of hosted travel helps guests live like locals and has significant positive economic impacts as guests spend time and money in local restaurants and businesses.

To better understand how Airbnb can help support local economies and cities as they plan for their post-pandemic recovery, Oxford Economics recently analyzed the economic impact of the Airbnb community in select destinations around the world. The analysis found that in 2019, in the 30 destinations studied, Airbnb supported over 300,000 jobs, including tens of thousands of jobs in industries like restaurants and retail that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Airbnb guests supported more than 100,000 restaurant industry jobs, nearly 95,000 retail jobs, nearly 50,000 transportation jobs, and more than 40,000 entertainment jobs.

The Oxford Economic analysis also found that as cities reopen and welcome back Airbnb guests, the amount of Airbnb activity is directly proportional to job support. Based on the communities studied across the world, on average, for every 1,000 Airbnb guests who visit, nine jobs are supported.

'In our review of Airbnb's guest spending data, it's clear the tourism activity that Airbnb drives in these locations benefits cities, states and countries immensely by supporting a significant amount of jobs,' said David Goodger, Oxford Economics' Director of Tourism Economics in Europe. 'This type of economic impact has become even more important as cities look to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. New spending by Airbnb guests will support jobs and generate new employment to aid the recovery for the tourism sector which has been hit hardest by the pandemic.'

As cities, states and countries plan for the months and years ahead, this data shows that Airbnb can be an important part of their economic revitalization, and we stand ready to work with them to make that a reality.

Click here for a link to the full study

* World Travel & Tourism Council Travel & Tourism Economic Impact 2021

Disclaimer

Airbnb Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 793 M - -
Net income 2021 -985 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -101x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98 737 M 98 737 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 597
Free-Float 14,7%
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 180,45 $
Last Close Price 162,33 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.10.58%98 737
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.24%747 505
NETFLIX, INC.-8.26%219 963
PROSUS N.V.-0.59%169 973
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.35%95 241
NASPERS LIMITED7.31%93 766