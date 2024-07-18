As the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 draws closer, the event is set to become one of the largest hosting moments in Airbnb history. Airbnb expects to house the equivalent of the Stade de France multiple times over for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Hundreds of thousands of guests have already booked stays all over Paris and that number is growing everyday. There is still time to reserve a stay. To make it easier, we've highlighted some of the cities and towns near Paris with stays available to book:1

Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole

Gentilly

Elancourt

Soisy-sous-Montmorency

Bobigny

Herblay-sur-Seine

Saint-Cheron

Le Pecq

Chaville

Chevilly-Larue

Sarcelles

Stains

From a chic room in an industrial loft near the historic Marais district to a designer apartment near the iconic Montmartre neighborhood, the range of unique accommodations can meet a variety of needs. For anyone looking to secure their stay during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 or at a later date, we've rounded up a selection of stays in Paris that have availability.

Beautiful Apartment with a View (St Germain des Pres, Paris) Bohemian Boutique (Montmartre, Paris) Large and Luxurious Apartment (Le Marais, Paris) Room in an Industrial Loft (Le Marais, Paris) Designer Cocoon (Porte de Clignancourt, Paris) Chic 'SoPi' (South of Pigalle) Flat (Quartier Pigalle, Paris) Arty Apartment (Monceau, Paris) Colorful Industrial Inspired Apartment (Télégraphe, Paris) Magnificent Apartment (Gare du Nord, Paris) Eiffel Tower Views Design Apartment (Champs-Élysées, Paris) 1 / 10

There's still time to find that rare gem if you haven't planned your trip to Paris yet. To help you make the best choice for your last-minute bookings, we've rounded up some tips:

Look out for homes with a quality highlight: Homes with a golden trophy and Guest Favorites badge on Airbnb indicate top-rated listings based on ratings, reviews, and reliability. These badges highlight the top 1 percent, 5 percent, or 10 percent of listings. Paris is among the top 20 locations with the most top 10 percent listings2.

Browse the New Category: The 'New' category on Airbnb provides you the very latest Airbnb properties. Homes in this category have been added to the platform in the last 10 weeks. When Airbnb hosts list their stay for the first time, they often set attractive prices.

Opt for Airbnb Rooms: Private rooms are an excellent option for authentic and affordable overnight stays. By opting for this type of accommodation, you open the door to a wealth of local tips and recommendations from your Airbnb host.