Private equity firm TPG valued at over $10 bln in strong market debut

their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the 30-year-old
private equity giant at more than $10 billion, after the company
went public to cash in on a pandemic-driven boost to the buyout
industry's profits.
TPG will be looking at expanding its franchise into other
areas such as credit and infrastructure, Chief Executive Officer
Jon Winkelried told Reuters in an interview.
"We will continue to build on the business in the way we
have historically - organic growth, seeing opportunities and
building into it," he said.
TPG's stock market debut comes a decade after most of its
major peers went public. The firm spent years recovering from a
string of poor investments in the 2000s and diversifying its
private-equity platform into growth and social impact investing.
The company holds nearly $109 billion in assets under
management, with investments across a range of industries
including in companies such as Airbnb Inc, Spotify
Technology SA, Burger King, and McAfee Corp.
Founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, TPG was
launched as Texas Pacific Group in Mill valley, California. Its
first major investment was in the then bankrupt Continental
Airlines in 1993.
Known for its leveraged buyouts, TPG has invested across
sectors from retail to healthcare.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company's shares opened at $33.
TPG and its selling shareholders sold 33.9 million shares priced
at $29.50 each, the mid-point of its target price range of $28
and $31 apiece announced earlier, raising about $1 billion.
TPG's net income jumped more than fivefold to $1.7 billion
for the nine months ended September 2021. Its revenue surged to
$3.89 billion, from $564.4 million a year earlier.
J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD
LLC and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the
offering.
