  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
124.40 USD   +1.73%
01:16pThousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis
RE
03/30Insider Sell: Airbnb
MT
03/28Airbnb : 79 per cent of Quebec rentals in February not certified, housing group says
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

04/01/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
Protest for the right to affordable housing in Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Lisbon and other cities across Portugal on Saturday in protest against soaring rents and house prices at a time when high inflation is making it even tougher for people to make ends meet.

"There is a huge housing crisis today," Rita Silva, from the Habita housing group, said at the Lisbon protest. "This is a social emergency."

Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros ($1,084) per month last year. The monthly minimum wage is 760 euros.

Rents in Lisbon, a tourist hotspot, have jumped 65% since 2015 and sale prices have sky-rocketed 137% in that period, figures from Confidencial Imobiliario, which collects data on housing, show. Rents increased 37% last year alone, more than in Barcelona or Paris, according to another real estate data company, Casafari.

The situation is particularly hard on the young.

The average rent for a one-bedroom flat in Lisbon is around 1,350 euros, a study by housing portal Imovirtual showed.

The Socialist government announced last month a housing package that, among other measures, ended the controversial "Golden Visa" scheme and banned new licenses for Airbnb properties but critics say it is not enough to lower prices in the short term.

At the protest, which was organised by the movement "Home to Live" and other groups, 35-year-old illustrator Diogo Guerra said he hears stories about people struggling to access housing every day.

"People who... work and are homeless, people are evicted because their house is turned into short-term accommodations (for tourists)," he said.

Low wages and high rents make Lisbon the world's third-least viable city to live in, according to a study by insurance brokers CIA Landlords. Portugal's current 8.2% inflation rate has exacerbated the problem.

"With my salary, which is higher than the average salary in Lisbon, I cannot afford renting a flat because it's too expensive," said Nuncio Renzi, a sales executive from Italy living in the capital.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

(Reporting by Miguel Pereira and Pedro Nunes; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Miguel Pereira and Pedro Nunes


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 572 M - -
Net income 2023 2 272 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 78 537 M 78 537 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,17x
EV / Sales 2024 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 6 811
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 124,40 $
Average target price 142,03 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.45.50%78 537
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.51%462 004
NETFLIX, INC.17.16%153 858
PROSUS N.V.11.62%99 646
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.18%63 840
NASPERS LIMITED16.59%37 849
