  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-06 pm EST
126.33 USD   +0.48%
03/03Airbnb to Cut Recruiting Jobs on Prospects for Slower Growth
DJ
03/03Airbnb cuts recruiting staff by 30%
RE
03/03Airbnb Reportedly Cutting 30% Recruiting Jobs This Week
MT
Transcript : Airbnb, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-06-2023 02:40 PM

03/06/2023 | 05:40pm EST
Good afternoon. We're thrilled for our next fireside chat keynote with Brian Chesky, the CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb. Brian good to see you again.Presenter SpeechBrian Chesky Thank you.Presenter...


Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 603 M - -
Net income 2023 2 243 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 79 377 M 79 377 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
EV / Sales 2024 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 811
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 125,73 $
Average target price 141,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.47.05%79 377
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.06%440 411
NETFLIX, INC.6.88%140 364
PROSUS N.V.8.92%95 984
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.79%69 482
NASPERS LIMITED16.11%36 754