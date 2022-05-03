Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Airbnb, Inc.
News
ABNB
US0090661010
AIRBNB, INC.
(ABNB)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
145.00
USD
-5.09%
05:05p
Airbnb bets on summer of travel to drive revenue growth
RE
04:36p
Airbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021
AQ
04:35p
Airbnb Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Issues Q2 Guidance; Shares Higher
MT
Transcript : Airbnb, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
05/03/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Airbnb's Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2022. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
05:41a
KeyBanc Adjusts Airbnb's Price Target to $195 From $210, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
04/20
Citigroup Upgrades Airbnb to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $200 From $214
MT
03/11
Deutsche Bank Starts Airbnb at Hold With $150 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Sales 2022
7 881 M
-
-
Net income 2022
882 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
7 823 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
112x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
92 284 M
92 284 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
10,7x
EV / Sales 2023
8,54x
Nbr of Employees
6 132
Free-Float
45,6%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
39
Last Close Price
145,00 $
Average target price
196,42 $
Spread / Average Target
35,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson
Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh
Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch
Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.
-8.23%
97 236
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-17.38%
458 588
PROSUS N.V.
-37.94%
122 201
NETFLIX, INC.
-66.89%
88 615
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-27.52%
59 411
NASPERS LIMITED
-34.96%
38 772
More Results
