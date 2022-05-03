Log in
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
145.00 USD   -5.09%
05:05pAirbnb bets on summer of travel to drive revenue growth
RE
04:36pAirbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021
AQ
04:35pAirbnb Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Issues Q2 Guidance; Shares Higher
MT
Transcript : Airbnb, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022

05/03/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Airbnb's Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2022. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 881 M - -
Net income 2022 882 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92 284 M 92 284 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 132
Free-Float 45,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 145,00 $
Average target price 196,42 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.-8.23%97 236
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.38%458 588
PROSUS N.V.-37.94%122 201
NETFLIX, INC.-66.89%88 615
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-27.52%59 411
NASPERS LIMITED-34.96%38 772