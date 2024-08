14:12 ET--Airbnb is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The short-term rental company on Tuesday said revenue rose 11% in the second quarter from a year ago, but warned of a possible slowdown among U.S. customers in the current quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

08-07-24 1427ET