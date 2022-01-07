Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. lawmakers raise concerns about Airbnb business in Xinjiang

01/07/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Airbnb is displayed at an Airbnb event in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Friday raised concerns about home rental firm Airbnb Inc's business activities in China's Xinjiang region.

Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, two Democrats who respectively chair and co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent Airbnb a letter asking about some of its listings in Xinjiang and other issues.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there.

Airbnb and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
12:20pCongressmen merkley, mcgovern send letter to airbnb seeking answers to activities in x..
RE
10:08aZillow Group Names Jenny Arden Chief Design Officer
MT
01/06Airbnb will change process to fight discrimination in Oregon
AQ
01/04Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
01/04INSIDER SELL : Airbnb
MT
01/04Today on Wall Street: Plenty of new records
2021Dow, S&P 500 Finish at All-Time Highs as COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record
MT
2021Dow, S&P 500 Finish at All-Time Highs Even as COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record
MT
2021US Travel Stocks Fall as Flight Cancellations Continue
MT
2021Travel stocks fall as Omicron spurs mass flight cancellations for fourth day
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 923 M - -
Net income 2021 -374 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -262x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 159,75 $
Average target price 195,03 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.-4.05%100 034
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.33%534 151
NETFLIX, INC.-5.80%245 081
PROSUS N.V.-3.47%205 447
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.24%81 543
NASPERS LIMITED-3.10%59 672