Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
121.45 USD   +4.75%
05:56pU.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand
RE
11:00aTHE AIRBNB 2022 SUMMER RELEASE : Introducing a new Airbnb for a new world of travel
AQ
05/12MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 12, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand

05/13/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Air travel resumes amid lifting of COVID-19 mask mandate at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

(Reuters) - U.S. travel booking firms are spending heavily on marketing to get more people to book flights and accommodation on their apps and websites as they look to make the most of a post-pandemic boom in tourism during the upcoming summer season.

After becoming one of the biggest victims of the health crisis, companies including Airbnb Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc and Tripadvisor Inc have quickly turned a corner due to unprecedented demand for travel from pandemic-weary Americans.

About six in 10 Americans have made plans to do at least one summer trip this year, according to monthly data from non-profit firm U.S. Travel Association released in April.

"This could be the biggest summer of travel in our lifetime and the last thing anyone would want to do is miss out," Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke told Reuters.

The U.S. travel industry is expected to spend 14.2%, or about $4 billion, of their marketing budget this year for digital advertising, according to market research firm Insider Intelligence.

Although the boost in spending is expected to create a dent in profits in the short-term, benefits from the effort may far outweigh costs in the coming years, as travel demand is only set to soar.


GRAPHIC: Revenue set to jump from travel demand

"Customers are ready to pay premium prices for bookings. There's been a lot of savings over the last two years ... so even with inflation, there's enough customers that will pay higher prices just to get some travel in," HotelPlanner Chief Executive Tim Hentschel told Reuters.

For example, ticket prices in March for U.S. domestic flights were 15% higher month-on-month, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index, but that rise has not hit demand for flying, suggesting Americans are shrugging off the impact of surging inflation at least for now.

RIDING A BOOM

Travel firms are going all out to woo vacationers and are taking all possible measures from sprucing up their websites to offering innovative services.

Earlier this month, Airbnb finance chief Dave Stephenson said the company was increasing its "marketing dollars", though it would stay relatively consistent as a percentage of revenue.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company revamped its app and website to allow travelers to split their holidays between two properties and book homes by browsing through an extensive list of categories without the need of entering a destination.

Meanwhile, Booking said it expects marketing spend in the second quarter to form a slightly bigger percentage of its gross bookings versus pre-pandemic levels whereas rival Expedia expects to "spend into the (travel) recovery".

Marketing and advertising costs form the bulk of the overall expenses at most travel companies, which have to look for new and innovative ways to keep people interested in their products.

Booking's marketing expenses accounted for about 46% of its total operating expenses in the first quarter, while Expedia's selling and marketing spend was nearly 60% of costs and expenses.


GRAPHIC: Soaring expenses

"We think that this year, in a recovering travel marketplace, there's potentially once in a generation opportunity to really lean into both marketing and merchandising," Booking Chief Financial Officer David Goulden said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Nilanjana Basu and Aishwarya Nair


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 4.37% 405.45 Delayed Quote.-31.49%
AIRBNB, INC. 4.75% 121.45 Delayed Quote.-30.36%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 2.38% 2101.89 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
DAVE INC. -12.85% 2 End-of-day quote.-80.49%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 2.68% 131.78 Delayed Quote.-28.98%
TRIPADVISOR, INC. 8.59% 24.77 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
05:56pU.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand
RE
11:00aTHE AIRBNB 2022 SUMMER RELEASE : Introducing a new Airbnb for a new world of travel
AQ
05/12MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 12, 2022
05/11Airbnb to allow travelers to split holiday as it doubles down on longer stays
RE
05/11Airbnb overhauls site searches with categories of rentals
AQ
05/10INSIDER SELL : Airbnb
MT
05/09AIRBNB, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/09Airbnb Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Dat..
DJ
05/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Another win for Powell
05/05DA Davidson Adjusts Airbnb's Price Target to $210 From $235, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 279 M - -
Net income 2022 1 282 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 60,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 792 M 73 792 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,96x
EV / Sales 2023 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 132
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 115,94 $
Average target price 188,85 $
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.-30.36%73 792
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.65%418 134
PROSUS N.V.-40.62%115 891
NETFLIX, INC.-71.07%77 441
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.46%45 734
NASPERS LIMITED-35.90%38 096