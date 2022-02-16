Wall Street pares losses, gyrates after release of Fed minutes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced off session
lows and seesawed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
released the minutes from its most recent monetary policy
meeting, which showed the while the central bank intends to
begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, it will make
such decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
All three major U.S. stock indexes spent the session in
negative territory, with tech shares weighing
heaviest, as investors contended with shifting geopolitical
tensions and a raft of data suggesting U.S. the economy is
heating up, thereby bolstering the Federal Reserve's case for
aggressive rate tightening.
"There a lot of crosswinds going around with Russia-Ukraine
tensions, but from a domestic macro environment, the key
variable driving equities is whether the Fed will increase
(interest) rates by 50 basis points in March," said Huw Roberts,
head of analytics and Quant Insight in London. "The Fed would
probably prefer to prepare the market a little bit and one way
to do that is a more hawkish set of minutes."
A swath of economic data on Tuesday showed a sharp rebound
in retail sales, stronger than expected industrial output, and
core import prices reaching an all-time high.
"Today's data has come out on the side of the hawks at the
(Federal Open Market Committee)," Roberts added. "Today's equity
market reaction tells you the data today has the market fearful
of a 50 basis point interest rate hike."
The United States and NATO are still concerned about Russian
troops near the Ukrainian border, challenging Russia's claim on
Tuesday that it was withdrawing troops and questioning President
Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a diplomatic
solution to the crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.29 points,
or 0.26%, to 34,898.55, the S&P 500 lost 4.6 points, or
0.10%, to 4,466.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
68.48 points, or 0.48%, to 14,071.28.
Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, tech shares were
suffering the largest percentage drop. Energy was the clear
winner, benefiting from rising crude prices due
to supply concerns arising from Russia-Ukraine tensions.
Shares of ViacomCBS tumbled 19.1% after the media
conglomerate missed quarterly profit expectations.
Short-term rental company Airbnb advanced 5.4%
following its better-than-expected first-quarter revenue
forecast, driven by a strong rebound in travel demand.
Devon Energy Corp gained 7.7% after the oil producer
reported fourth-quarter results above Wall Street estimates.
