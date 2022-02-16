Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street pares losses, gyrates after release of Fed minutes

02/16/2022 | 02:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Fed minutes released

* ViacomCBS plunges on profit miss

* U.S. retail sales jump in January

* Indexes down: Dow 0.26%, S&P 0.10%, Nasdaq 0.48%

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced off session lows and seesawed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting, which showed the while the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, it will make such decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

All three major U.S. stock indexes spent the session in negative territory, with tech shares weighing heaviest, as investors contended with shifting geopolitical tensions and a raft of data suggesting U.S. the economy is heating up, thereby bolstering the Federal Reserve's case for aggressive rate tightening.

"There a lot of crosswinds going around with Russia-Ukraine tensions, but from a domestic macro environment, the key variable driving equities is whether the Fed will increase (interest) rates by 50 basis points in March," said Huw Roberts, head of analytics and Quant Insight in London. "The Fed would probably prefer to prepare the market a little bit and one way to do that is a more hawkish set of minutes."

A swath of economic data on Tuesday showed a sharp rebound in retail sales, stronger than expected industrial output, and core import prices reaching an all-time high.

"Today's data has come out on the side of the hawks at the (Federal Open Market Committee)," Roberts added. "Today's equity market reaction tells you the data today has the market fearful of a 50 basis point interest rate hike."

The United States and NATO are still concerned about Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, challenging Russia's claim on Tuesday that it was withdrawing troops and questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.29 points, or 0.26%, to 34,898.55, the S&P 500 lost 4.6 points, or 0.10%, to 4,466.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.48 points, or 0.48%, to 14,071.28.

Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, tech shares were suffering the largest percentage drop. Energy was the clear winner, benefiting from rising crude prices due to supply concerns arising from Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Shares of ViacomCBS tumbled 19.1% after the media conglomerate missed quarterly profit expectations.

Short-term rental company Airbnb advanced 5.4% following its better-than-expected first-quarter revenue forecast, driven by a strong rebound in travel demand.

Devon Energy Corp gained 7.7% after the oil producer reported fourth-quarter results above Wall Street estimates. (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 5.04% 189.04 Delayed Quote.8.16%
ALPHABET INC. 0.94% 2757.465 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
APPLE INC. 0.13% 173 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.75% 0.72013 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.35934 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.7882 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
CME GROUP INC. 0.05% 238.96 Delayed Quote.4.69%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 5.85% 54.29 Delayed Quote.16.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.13875 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013335 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.18% 216.035 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.00% 300.06 Delayed Quote.-10.66%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.85% 101.45 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 14150.191503 Real-time Quote.-9.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.74% 0.6687 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
ROBLOX CORPORATION -26.38% 53.86 Delayed Quote.-28.95%
S&P 500 0.16% 4477.95 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.96% 330.0905 Delayed Quote.19.42%
SHOPIFY INC. -18.37% 726 Delayed Quote.-35.42%
TESLA, INC. 0.00% 923.34 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.41% 75.178 Delayed Quote.2.05%
VIACOMCBS INC. -18.96% 29.0198 Delayed Quote.19.25%
All news about AIRBNB, INC.
02:28pWall Street pares losses, gyrates after release of Fed minutes
RE
12:53pWall St falls on geopolitical tensions; Fed minutes eyed
RE
12:19pBaird Adjusts Airbnb's Price Target to $210 from $200, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
12:19pWolfe Research Adjusts Airbnb Price Target to $170 From $150, Maintains Peer Perform Ra..
MT
12:18pAtlantic Securities Adjusts Airbnb Price Target to $200 From $165, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
12:18pStifel Nicolaus Adjusts Airbnb Price Target to $205 From $180, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
12:17pJefferies & Co Adjusts Airbnb Price Target to $225 From $220, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12:17pJPMorgan Adjusts Airbnb Price Target to $210 From $195, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12:17pWells Fargo Adjusts Airbnb to $250 From $225, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12:17pBarclays Adjusts Airbnb Price Target to $185 From $180, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBNB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 919 M - -
Net income 2021 -369 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -302x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart AIRBNB, INC.
Duration : Period :
Airbnb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBNB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 180,07 $
Average target price 199,94 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Chesky Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Head-Community
David E. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Aristotle N. Balogh Chief Technology Officer
Tara Bunch Head-Global Operations
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.8.16%112 758
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.89%573 933
PROSUS N.V.-7.71%196 518
NETFLIX, INC.-32.37%180 897
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.54%71 959
NASPERS LIMITED-7.71%58 331