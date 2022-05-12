Log in
AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

05/12/2022 | 11:50am EDT
NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 8, 2022 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.

Election of Directors

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Anita Antenucci13,624,76999.99%1,2910.01%
David Camilleri13,610,09499.88%15,9660.12%
Mary Matthews13,121,95496.30%504,1063.70%
Robert McLeish12,917,52494.80%708,5365.20%
Stephen Ryan13,622,52599.97%3,5350.03%
P. Grenville Schoch13,536,17299.34%89,8880.66%
Alan J. Watson13,301,79497.62%324,2662.38%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

 Total VotesPercentage of Votes Cast
Votes For13,786,25199.58%
Votes Withheld58,6350.42%
   

Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.


