By Sabela Ojea

AirBoss of America Corp. said Wednesday its defense subsidiary has been secured two U.S. government contracts worth up to $22.3 million.

The Canadian chemical and manufacturing company said AirBoss Defense Group has received an order from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply its explosive technology line for use by its military.

The company will also provide its Molded gloves, aimed at protecting military and health personnel from dangerous materials, in a second contract.

The gloves-protection contract is expected to be worth $18.5 million, while the explosives contract is set to be worth $3.8 million over a 12-month period.

