  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:41 2023-02-17 am EST
125.66 EUR   +0.58%
11:39aAirbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions
RE
11:29aAirbus defence & space ceo urges berlin to speed up export appro…
RE
11:29aAirbus defence & space ceo says he is waiting for berlin to appr…
RE
AIRBUS DEFENCE & SPACE CEO URGES BERLIN TO SPEED UP EXPORT APPRO…

02/19/2023 | 11:29am EST
AIRBUS DEFENCE & SPACE CEO URGES BERLIN TO SPEED UP EXPORT APPROVAL PROCEDURES


© Reuters 2023
All news about AIRBUS SE
02/17Airbus : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/17French Stocks Fall as Inflation Edges Up, Rate Hikes to Continue
MT
02/17Campaigners urge EU to rethink green investment label for aviation
RE
02/17Portugal's prosecutors investigate lease of Airbus planes by airline TAP
RE
02/17Safran CEO says supply chain will drive jet output hike
RE
02/17Campaigners urge EU to rethink green investment label for aviation
RE
02/17AIRBUS : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 58 412 M 62 286 M 62 286 M
Net income 2022 3 914 M 4 173 M 4 173 M
Net cash 2022 8 947 M 9 541 M 9 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 98 964 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 134 267
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 125,66 €
Average target price 144,20 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE13.19%105 528
BOEING11.40%126 623
TEXTRON INC.5.30%15 352
DASSAULT AVIATION3.67%14 551
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 843
AVICOPTER PLC-4.70%3 797