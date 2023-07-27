AIRBUS : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
Today at 08:12 am
Analyst Holger Schmidt from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 08:18:07 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|130.56 EUR
|-1.97%
|-3.00%
|+17.60%
