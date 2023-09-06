AIRBUS : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
Today at 03:16 pm
Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 130.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:21 2023-09-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|133.94 EUR
|-0.12%
|+0.07%
|+20.64%
