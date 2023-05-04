Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:30:05 2023-05-04 am EDT
123.48 EUR   -0.74%
07:19aAIRBUS : Gets a Sell rating from Berenberg
MD
07:09aAIRBUS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:42aEuropean Midday Briefing: ECB to Continue -2-
DJ
AIRBUS : Gets a Sell rating from Berenberg

05/04/2023 | 07:19am EDT
Berenberg analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 100.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 64 253 M 71 037 M 71 037 M
Net income 2023 4 362 M 4 823 M 4 823 M
Net cash 2023 11 971 M 13 235 M 13 235 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 97 972 M 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 124,40 €
Average target price 144,09 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE12.05%108 316
BOEING6.70%120 878
DASSAULT AVIATION12.52%16 214
TEXTRON INC.-4.82%13 442
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED22.79%4 234
AVICOPTER PLC-8.38%3 627
