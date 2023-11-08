AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
November 08, 2023 at 03:57 am EST
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 147.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
