Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - commercial aircraft (71.8%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats; - defense and aerospace systems (17.4%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services; - civil and military helicopters (10.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (39.3%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (21.1%), Middle East (6%), Latin America (2.7%) and other (2.3% ).