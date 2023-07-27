AIRBUS : RBC remains Neutral
Today at 02:23 am
Analyst Ken Herbert from RBC research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price remains set at EUR 140.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:16 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|133.18 EUR
|+0.12%
|-0.88%
|+19.96%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.96%
|116 B $
|+22.21%
|140 B $
|+8.09%
|15 579 M $
|-3.39%
|13 795 M $
|+138.51%
|5 393 M $
|+9.12%
|3 903 M $
|-13.10%
|3 327 M $
|+27.18%
|2 823 M $
|+29.17%
|2 503 M $
|+117.37%
|1 085 M $