    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
AerCap Holdings signs lease agreements for new Airbus aircraft

04/01/2022 | 07:30am EDT
April 1 (Reuters) - AerCap Holdings NV will provide 12 new Airbus aircraft to Italian state-owned carrier ITA Airways starting next year, the world's top aircraft lessor said on Friday.

AerCap, which on Wednesday submitted a $3.5 billion insurance claim for more than 100 jets stuck in Russia, has signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo planes with ITA.

Dublin-based AerCap's exposure to Moscow was the highest among all lessors when European Union sanctions forced the termination of Russian leases, accounting for 5% of its fleet by value.

AerCap had 135 aircraft and 14 engines on lease to Russia but has repossessed and removed 22 aircraft and three engines, it said in its fourth-quarter financial results.

Meanwhile, the Italian government said on Wednesday it wanted to clinch a deal for the sale of ITA Airways by mid-June.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. -2.26% 50.28 Delayed Quote.-21.37%
AIRBUS SE 0.33% 110.7 Real-time Quote.-1.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.66% 82.25 Delayed Quote.11.38%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 311 M 65 886 M 65 886 M
Net income 2022 4 095 M 4 549 M 4 549 M
Net cash 2022 8 276 M 9 194 M 9 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 86 702 M 96 314 M 96 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 123 776
Free-Float 74,4%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-1.78%96 314
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.18%113 059
TEXTRON INC.-2.59%16 091
DASSAULT AVIATION51.26%13 278
AVICOPTER PLC-36.61%4 733
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.30%4 283