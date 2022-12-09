Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets - ET

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Air India is close to signing an
order with Boeing Co to acquire up to 150 737 Max jets,
the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing
sources.
Tata Group-owned Air India's chief executive in November
said that the airline was in
talks
with Boeing and Airbus about ordering new aircraft
and was meeting its immediate needs by leasing planes and
repairing grounded aircraft.
The Indian carrier will likely place a firm order for 50
737 Max planes with an option to pick up as many as 150, the
Economic Times reported.
Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)