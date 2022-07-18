Air industry braves blistering heat as Farnborough returns

A national emergency has been declared in Britain for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures set to rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time.

Despite warnings people should not travel unless absolutely necessary, delegates battled crowded trains and shuttle buses to reach the show in Hampshire, southern England.

Travel problems were exacerbated by climate protesters holding a mock funeral for the Earth on the main road outside the show, and delegates could face a tough return journey home, with warnings of train cancellations and delays.

It is the first edition of the air show, which alternates with Paris, since 2019.

Boeing, under pressure to make up ground lost to rival Airbus, unveiled broadly stable underlying civil airplane forecasts on Sunday..

It is seeking to shore up its troubled 737 MAX 10 and 777X jetliners with orders worth over $15 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa starting on |Monday, sources familiar with the matter said..

Demand for jets peaked in 2016 but remained buoyant until the pandemic crippled air transport. Now, travel is rebounding, passengers face long lines and some jets are back in demand.

But the big-ticket orders that dominated past events are rarer as airlines repair balance sheets weakened by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Aerospace firms came under pressure from customers at the start of the show to stabilise fractured supply chains and feed resurgent jet demand, even as airlines and airports are struggling to smooth their own operations after the pandemic.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told Flightglobal in an interview published on Monday that engine delays holding back plane deliveries would peak at mid-year.

But the head of the body representing global airlines, IATA Director General Willie Walsh, said manufacturers had wasted chances to shore up their assembly lines.

"Airlines are frustrated by the delays around delivery of aircraft; they're frustrated around issues like access to spare parts, Walsh told Reuters.

"I think (manufacturers) should have taken better advantage of the lull in demand over the past two years to have been better prepared for this recovery."

Industries worldwide are facing gaps in supply chains and labour shortages. Even the Farnborough Airshow itself has had trouble recruiting enough hospitality staff, insiders said.

Rising defence spending will also be in focus as the industry gathers under the shadow of war in Ukraine.

Aerospace leaders are expected to address concerns over supply chains and a spike in inflation that raise questions over both input costs and consumer demand.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Nick Carey, Tim Hepher and David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Paul Sandle and Nick Carey